Pros react after Deiveson Figueiredo defeats Brandon Moreno at UFC 270

Tonight’s UFC 270 event was co-headlined by a trilogy fight between reigning UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and former title holder Deiveson Figueiredo.

Moreno (19-6-2 MMA) and Figueiredo (21-2-1 MMA) had most recently collided at UFC 263, where the Mexican standout dethroned the Brazilian with a submission win (see that here). That rematch was of course preceded by a majority draw in their first encounter at UFC 256.

Adding to the intrigue of Saturday’s trilogy was the fact that Deiveson Figueiredo was being cornered by Henry Cejudo, who had previously served as Moreno’s trainer.

Tonight’s UFC 270 co-main event proved to be an absolutely thrilling back and forth affair. Figueiredo found success with his leg kicks throughout the fight and even dropped Moreno and nearly finished him with a guillotine in round three. After twenty-five minutes of sensational action, ‘Figgy’ was awarded the unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC 270 Result: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Brandon Moreno by unanimous decision (48-47 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Moreno vs. Figueiredo 3’ below:

It's time for title fights. Who do you have guys?

I will go with Moreno and Gane. #UFC270 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) January 23, 2022

Just so everyone knows it was @HenryCejudo that left @theassassinbaby behind he decided to choose Pantoja and others and @JoeJitsu picked him up in TUF. #LetsGoBrandon #ufc270 — Juan Archuleta (@jarchmma) January 23, 2022

It looks like Moreno flipped the switch tonight #UFC270 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) January 23, 2022

Mexican fans showww outttt — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 23, 2022

Moreno willing to take the shots to normalize himself into the fight. Now I think he starts landing. #UFC270 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 23, 2022

Let’s go Brandon! — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) January 23, 2022

Brandon looking sharp! 🔥 #UFC270 — Kai Kara France (@kaikarafrance) January 23, 2022

This fight is awesome and it’s razor thin #UFC270 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) January 23, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Deiveson Figueiredo defeating Brandon Moreno:

Great fight!! Well done lads 👏 #UFC270 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) January 23, 2022

🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) January 23, 2022

🇧🇷 got a few champions in ufc — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 23, 2022

Moreno still the winner — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 23, 2022

Not impressed, I think @HenryCejudo need to quit coaching just like he quit fighting — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) January 23, 2022

Parabens pela retomada da cinta @Daico_Deiveson! Congrats Figueiredo. Daico got his belt back!#UFC270 — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) January 23, 2022

Who would you like to see Deiveson Figueiredo fight next following his victory over Brandon Moreno tonight in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!