Pros react after Deiveson Figueiredo defeats Brandon Moreno at UFC 270

By
Chris Taylor
-
Brandon-Moreno-Deiveson-Figueiredo, UFC 256
Tonight’s UFC 270 event was co-headlined by a trilogy fight between reigning UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and former title holder Deiveson Figueiredo.

Moreno (19-6-2 MMA) and Figueiredo (21-2-1 MMA) had most recently collided at UFC 263, where the Mexican standout dethroned the Brazilian with a submission win (see that here). That rematch was of course preceded by a majority draw in their first encounter at UFC 256.

Adding to the intrigue of Saturday’s trilogy was the fact that Deiveson Figueiredo was being cornered by Henry Cejudo, who had previously served as Moreno’s trainer.

Deiveson Figueiredo
Tonight’s UFC 270 co-main event proved to be an absolutely thrilling back and forth affair. Figueiredo found success with his leg kicks throughout the fight and even dropped Moreno and nearly finished him with a guillotine in round three. After twenty-five minutes of sensational action, ‘Figgy’ was awarded the unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC 270 Result: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Brandon Moreno by unanimous decision (48-47 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Moreno vs. Figueiredo 3’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Deiveson Figueiredo defeating Brandon Moreno:

Who would you like to see Deiveson Figueiredo fight next following his victory over Brandon Moreno tonight in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

