UFC 270 Results: Deiveson Figueiredo defeats Brandon Moreno (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 270 event is co-headlined by a trilogy fight between reigning UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and former title holder Deiveson Figueiredo.

Moreno (19-5-2 MMA) and Figueiredo (20-2-1MMA) most recently collided at UFC 263, with the Mexican standout dethroning the Brazilian by way of submission (see that here). That rematch was preceded by a majority draw in their first encounter at UFC 256.

Adding to the intrigue of Saturday’s trilogy is the fact that Deiveson Figueiredo will be cornered by Henry Cejudo, who previously served as Moreno’s trainer.

Round one of the UFC 270 co-main event begins and Deiveson Figueiredo lands a low kick to start. He follows that up with another. Brandon Moreno swarms on him with punches and the fighters tie up in the clinch. Good knees from Deiveson from the position. The fighters break and both men connect with left hands. Moreno lands a good right. Figueiredo with a low kick. He lands another that drops the champ. Brandon Moreno is quickly back up and both men have a laugh. Another heavy low kick from Figueiredo. Moreno with a spinning heel kick to the calf. He follows that up with an inside calf kick. Left hook from ‘Figgy’ and then a body kick. Moreno returns fire. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 270 co-main event begins and Deiveson Figueiredo lands a right hand. He follows that up with a nasty low kick. Moreno catches a kick and score a brief takedown but ‘Figgy’ quickly scrambles back to his feet. Moreno with a left hand and then another. Both men land hooks in the pocket. Figueiredo tries an overhand and gets countered to the body. Lunging jab from ‘Figgy’, Moreno replies with a low kick. Deiveson responds with a pair of hard low kicks. Figueiredo eats a shot trying to grab a single leg and has to let it go. Brandon Moreno with a couple of jabs. A low kick now from Moreno. ‘Figgy’ returns and then lands a 1-2 to the body. Moreno with a jab and a left hook. More low kicks now from Deiveson Figueiredo. Both men land hooks as the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 270 co-headliner begins and Figueiredo lands a low kick. He tries to go to the body but gets countered with a huge left hook from Brandon Moreno. He somehow survives the shot. Moreno swarms after him but Figueiredo shoots in and score a brief takedown. He lands a nice knee as Brandon is getting up. A low kick now from the former champion. Moreno counters over the top. Low kick from Moreno. Body kick from ‘Figgy’ and he stings Moreno with a big left hook. Figueiredo gets caught chasing and both men land heavy hooks in the pocket. Deiveson with a good left. Moreno with a couple of counter hooks. Both men landing hard in the pocket. Moreno with a low kick. Body shot from Moreno and one upstairs. Figueiredo with a big punch that drops the champ. He goes for a guillotine. Round three comes to an end.

Round four of the UFC 270 main event begins and Deiveson Figueiredo once again gets things started with a low kick. He lands another followed by a front kick. Moreno with a nice low kick and a weird follow-up kick. ‘Figgy’ with a body kick. Brandon Moreno lands a right hand. Figueiredo counters with a low kick. Hard body kick from Moreno. He lands a counter low kick as ‘Figgy’ wound up on the left hand. Moreno, lands another couple sharp counters. Deiveson responds with a left of his own. He pushes Brandon against the cage and lands some knees. The fighters break and start brawling. ‘Figgy’ attempts a late flying knee but Moreno blocks it. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC 270 co-main event begins and Deiveson Figueiredo lands a low kick. Brandon Moreno gets inside and score a takedown. Butterfly guard from ‘Figgy’ and he quickly scrambles back up to his feet. Big combinations from both men. Figueiredo continues to chip away with those low kicks. Moreno with a flurry now. He lands a good kick to the body. Both men trade big shots to the final horn.

Official UFC 270 Result: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Brandon Moreno by unanimous decision (48-47 x3)

