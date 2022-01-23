Colby Covington reacts after Jorge Masvidal claims Donald Trump will be rooting against him at UFC 272

Colby Covington has reacted after Jorge Masvidal claimed that Donald Trump will be rooting against him at UFC 272.

The former friends turned bitter rivals, Covington and Masvidal, as set to collide in the headliner of UFC 272 on March 5, in Las Vegas, NV.

Both men will enter the pay-per-view main event looking to rebound from recent losses to reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Colby Covington (16-3 MMA), the promotions former interim welterweight title holder, suffered his second career defeat to ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ in his most recent effort at UFC 268. Prior to that setback, ‘Chaos’ was coming off a TKO victory over Tyron Woodley.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal (35-15 MMA) will be looking to earn his first win since November of 2019 when he takes to the Octagon against Covington at UFC 272. ‘Gamebred’ is coming off back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman in his latest efforts.

The trash-talking for the grudge match has already begun, with Masvidal insinuating that former US President Donald Trump will be rooting against Covington on March 5th.

“I know that for a fact. (Donald Trump) knows what a fighter looks like. He was around boxing forever. He knows what a nut-hugger, ass-kissing machine like Colby looks like. Colby tried to kiss his hand and Trump pulled that sh*t back! That’s on video man, it’s me all day.”

During his recent appearance on the UFC 270 live weigh-ins, Colby Covington was asked for his reaction to Jorge Masvidal’s claim that Donald Trump would be rooting against him come March.

“My reaction is that I’m team captain. I’m still, you know, Jorge’s Daddy and he’s just following in the footsteps of his Daddy. He just likes me so much that he wants to do everything that I do,” Covington replied (1:48:00 mark of the video below). “Let’s be honest, did Jorge even vote for Donald Trump? Because I know I did. I’d love for the voters out there to go look it up and see if Jorge actually voted for Trump. You know I don’t if they let felons vote for Trump. You know, it’s good we’ve got a felon on the Republican side because there is so many felons and criminals on the liberal side. So let’s be honest. Did he actually vote for Trump? Someone look that up.”

Colby Covington is of course a massive supporter of the former US President. ‘Chaos’ actually received a call from Mr. Trump after he captured the UFC’s interim welterweight title in the summer of 2018.

Who do you think Donald Trump will be cheering for when Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal throw down at UFC 272?