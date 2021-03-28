Jon Jones reacts after Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic at UFC 260

Jon Jones was clearly watching tonight’s UFC 260 heavyweight main event rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

Miocic (20-4 MMA) and Ngannou (16-3 MMA) squared off for a second time this evening, this after Stipe proved victorious in the pairs first encounter at UFC 220.

Since his first encounter with ‘The Predator’, Stipe Miocic went on to have three consecutive fights with Jon Jones’ bitter rival in Daniel Cormier. After losing his title to ‘DC‘ at UFC 226, Miocic had rebounded to earn back-to-back victories over Cormier in their most recent contests.

Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou had put together a 4-1 record since his first fight with Stipe Miocic. ‘The Predator’ had entered UFC 260 on a four-fight winning streak, with all four of those wins coming by way of first round knockout. In his most previous Octagon appearance at UFC 249, Ngannou required just 20-seconds to dispose of top contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Prior to tonight’s highly anticipated headliner, UFC President announced that his intention was to book Jon Jones in a title fight against the winner of Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 later this fall. So it came as no surprise that ‘Bones’ tuned in for the UFC 260 main event.

Tonight’s Miocic vs. Ngannou rematch proved to be a wild fight. The first round was full of tension as Francis Ngannou continued to utilize forward pressure to backdown and smother Stipe Miocic. Then, in the second round, ‘The Predator’ found a home for his big right hand and sent the champ down to the canvas. Stipe would return to his feet swinging punches but was ultimately put down for good just seconds later.

Official UFC 260 Result: Francis Ngannou def. Stipe Miocic via KO in Round 2

Check out how Jon Jones reacted to Ngannou defeating Miocic below:

https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376026420816703495

Show me the money — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

“Let’s play baby!” – Jones wrote in a second tweet.

Who do you think will emerge victorious if the UFC proceeds with booking Jon Jones against Francis Ngannou next?