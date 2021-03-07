UFC 259 Bonus Report: Kai Kara-France nets an extra $50k

The Octagon remained in Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC 259 event, a fifteen-bout fight card headlined by Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya.

The highly anticipated light heavyweight title fight proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Israel Adesanya was able to find success in the early rounds in the standup, but it was Jan Blachowicz who proceeded to dominate the later rounds on the canvas. After twenty-five minutes of hard fought action it was pretty clear to most watching that Blachowicz had done enough to get his hand raised. The judges in attendance ultimately agreed and Bruce Buffer announced “And Still!”.

In the co-main event of UFC 259, Amanda Nunes was looking to earn her second consecutive featherweight title defense when she squared off with Megan Anderson. ‘The Lioness’ ultimately did just that handing the former Invicta FC title holder a first round submission loss.

The rest of the UFC 259 fight card also delivered with some memorable scraps and jaw-dropping finishes.

Following the conclusion of the event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Light heavyweight fighters Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each picked up an extra $50k for their thrilling fight on tonight’s prelims. Nzechukwu ultimately won the fight by way of second round knockout.

Performance of the night: Kai Kara-France earned an extra $50k at UFC 259 for his sensational come from behind win over Rogerio Bontorin. After being dominated in the opening minutes, Kai was able to connect with a massive punch in the final seconds of the round to earn a stunning knockout victory.

Performance of the night: Uros Medic picked up an extra $50k for his stunning first round TKO victory over Aalon Cruz which took place on tonight’s early prelims.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out following the conclusion of today’s UFC 259 event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!