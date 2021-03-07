Megan Anderson issues statement after being dominated by Amanda Nunes at UFC 259

Megan Anderson entered tonight’s UFC 259 co-main event with hopes of playing spoiler against consensus women’s GOAT Amanda Nunes.

Anderson (11-5 MMA) was returning to action this evening for the first time since February of 2020, where she earned a first round knockout victory over Norma Dumont. That victory had served as the Aussie’s second in a row, as Anderson had previously defeated Zarah Fairn Dos Santos by submission at UFC 243.

Meanwhile, Amanda Nunes (21-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since successfully defending her featherweight crown against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250. The UFC ‘champ champ‘ had entered tonight’s co-headliner riding a sensational eleven-fight winning streak.

Tonight’s UFC 259 co-headliner proved to be an absolutely one-sided affair. Amanda Nunes rocked Megan Anderson multiple times on the feet before taking the fight to the canvas. From there, ‘The Lioness’ locked in a sensational armbar to finish the fight.

Shortly following the tough loss Megan Anderson took to social media where she shared the following message to her supporters.

This game has the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. This was the one we wanted to win but it's the fight game. We'll be back 👊🏻 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) March 7, 2021

“This game has the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. This was the one we wanted to win but it’s the fight game. We’ll be back.” – Anderson wrote.

Who would you like to see Megan Anderson fight next following her submission loss to Amanda Nunes at tonight’s UFC 259 event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!