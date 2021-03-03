UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC 259 PPV card featuring Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya in the main event.
The stacked card features three title fights, with the marquee headliner featuring UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya moving up to 205lbs in an attempt to challenge light heavyweight kingpin Jan Blachowicz. Adesanya is a perfect 20-0 in MMA and 9-0 in the UFC alone, so he’s a big favorite here at the sportsbooks to win a second UFC title. Blachowicz, meanwhile, is the underdog yet again, a role he has played in 12 UFC fights thus far in his career. Incredibly, he’s won eight fights as an underdog in the Octagon. Can he pull off his ninth underdog win at UFC 259 this weekend? We’ll find out on Saturday.
There are two other two title fights on the UFC 259 card. The first features UFC women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes against Megan Anderson in a fight the oddsmakers believe will be a blowout with the champ opening as a 10-to-1 favorite. The third title fight is Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight title. The odds are much closer for the Yan vs. Sterling fight, with Yan opening as a small favorite to defend his title. Lots of money has come in on Sterling, and the fight sits at a Pick ’em at the books.
UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya takes place this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker.com).
UFC 259 Odds
Israel Adesanya -250
Jan Blachowicz +210
Petr Yan -145
Aljamain Sterling +125
Amanda Nunes -1000
Megan Anderson +700
Aleksandar Rakic -265
Thiago Santos +185
Tim Elliott -130
Jordan Espinosa +110
Dominick Cruz -115
Casey Kenney -105
Sean Brady -170
Jake Matthews +145
Joseph Benavidez -150
Askar Askarov +130
Aalon Cruz -125
Uros Medic +105
Islam Makhachev -400
Drew Dober +330
Song Yadong -190
Kyler Phillips +165
Kai Kara-France -205
Rogerio Bontorin +175
Mario Bautista -130
Trevin Jones +110
Livinha Souza -215
Amanda Lemos +165
Carlos Ulberg
Kennedy Nzechukwu +144
Who do you like for bets on the UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya card?This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM