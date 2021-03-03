UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC 259 PPV card featuring Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya in the main event.

The stacked card features three title fights, with the marquee headliner featuring UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya moving up to 205lbs in an attempt to challenge light heavyweight kingpin Jan Blachowicz. Adesanya is a perfect 20-0 in MMA and 9-0 in the UFC alone, so he’s a big favorite here at the sportsbooks to win a second UFC title. Blachowicz, meanwhile, is the underdog yet again, a role he has played in 12 UFC fights thus far in his career. Incredibly, he’s won eight fights as an underdog in the Octagon. Can he pull off his ninth underdog win at UFC 259 this weekend? We’ll find out on Saturday.

There are two other two title fights on the UFC 259 card. The first features UFC women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes against Megan Anderson in a fight the oddsmakers believe will be a blowout with the champ opening as a 10-to-1 favorite. The third title fight is Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight title. The odds are much closer for the Yan vs. Sterling fight, with Yan opening as a small favorite to defend his title. Lots of money has come in on Sterling, and the fight sits at a Pick ’em at the books.

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya takes place this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker.com).

UFC 259 Odds

Israel Adesanya -250

Jan Blachowicz +210

Petr Yan -145

Aljamain Sterling +125

Amanda Nunes -1000

Megan Anderson +700

Aleksandar Rakic -265

Thiago Santos +185

Tim Elliott -130

Jordan Espinosa +110

Dominick Cruz -115

Casey Kenney -105

Sean Brady -170

Jake Matthews +145

Joseph Benavidez -150

Askar Askarov +130

Aalon Cruz -125

Uros Medic +105

Islam Makhachev -400

Drew Dober +330

Song Yadong -190

Kyler Phillips +165

Kai Kara-France -205

Rogerio Bontorin +175

Mario Bautista -130

Trevin Jones +110

Livinha Souza -215

Amanda Lemos +165

Carlos Ulberg

Kennedy Nzechukwu +144

Who do you like for bets on the UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya card?