Dana White provides an update on Khabib Nurmagomedov after UFC 257

Dana White has provided an update on reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov following the conclusion of UFC 257.

The UFC President has been busy attempting to lure the undefeated ‘Eagle’ back into the Octagon for one final fight. The Russian retired from fighting following his submission victory over Justin Gaethje this past October at UFC 254 citing the death of his father.

After meeting with Khabib earlier this week on Fight Island, Dana White informed reporters that Nurmagomedov would wait to make his decision final until the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 257 event. According to White, ‘The Eagle‘ would only consider returning if one of the four lightweights competing this evening could do something “special”.

That appeared to be the case in both the ‘Chandler vs Hooker’ and ‘McGregor vs. Poirier 2’ fights, as the former Bellator champion and ‘The Diamond’ scored sensational wins.

Unfortunately for fight fans hoping to see Khabib Nurmagomedov return for one last fight, that doesn’t sound like it will be happening.

UFC President Dana White told reporters that he spoke with Khabib following the conclusion of tonight’s event and revealed the following information:

Dana on Khabib: "He said to me, Dana, be honest with yourself. I'm levels above these guys" White adds that a Khabib return doesn't sound very promising. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 24, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov currently boasts an undefeated professional record of 29-0. During his illutstrious career, ‘The Eagle’ has earned stoppage victories over the likes of Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, Michael Johnson and Thiago Tavares.

Who would you like to see fight for the vacant UFC lightweight world title if Khabib Nurmagomedov does in fact step away from the sport of mixed martial arts for good? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!