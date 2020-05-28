UFC 250 full card lineup revealed with Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer as headliner

The full card lineup for UFC 250 has been revealed with a main event headliner between UFC women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer.

The full lineup for UFC 250 was announced by UFC president Dana White on ESPN Sportscenter, with 11 fights scheduled to take place. The card is set for June 6 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and airs live on pay-per-view. Check out the full card below.

Dana White announced the finalized #UFC250 fight card earlier on @SportsCenter 👇 pic.twitter.com/T8XLdmfvrP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 27, 2020

UFC 250 Main Card (PPV)

Women’s featherweight title bout: Amanda Nunes (C) vs. Felicia Spencer

Bantamweight bout: Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Bantamweight bout: Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen

Welterweight but: Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Bantamweight bout: Sean O’Malley vs. Eddie Wineland

UFC 250 Preliminary Card (ESPN)

Featherweight bout: Chase Hooper vs. Alex Caceres

Middleweight bout: Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Featherweight bout: Brian Kelleher vs. Cody Stamann

Middleweight bout: Maki Pitolo vs. Charles Byrd

Flyweight bout: Alex Perez vs. Jussier Formiga

Light heavyweight bout: Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark

On the whole, the UFC 250 card looks solid from top to bottom. There’s a title fight at the top of the bill between Nunes and Spencer, and there are three excellent bantamweight bouts on the main card between Garbrandt and Assuncao, Sandhagen, and Sterling, and O’Malley and Wineland. The preliminary card is also strong with a number of action fighters and prospects on it.

However, most fans on social media still believe the card needed a stronger main event than Nunes vs. Spencer. While Nunes is the No. 1 women’s pound-for-pound fighter on the planet, most fans feel that a PPV event of this caliber should have had another title fight. The UFC has been putting on two title fights on its recent PPV events, so for UFC 250 to only have one title fight is a bit surprising. Then again, considering the short-notice nature of this event, perhaps there weren’t any other title fights available to be added to it.

What do you think of the full UFC 250 lineup?