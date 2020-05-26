Breaking | Cody Stamann to take on Brian Kelleher at UFC 250

Cody Stamann will fight on June 6 after all.

Stamann will take on Brian Kelleher at UFC 250 on June 6 multiple sources told BJPENN.com that the fight is agreed to with contracts expected to be issued in the coming days. The event is expected to take place at the UFC Apex.

The 30-year-old in Cody Stamann last fought back at UFC Washington D.C where he fought Song Yadong to a draw. It was a controversial decision where many thought the American should’ve won.

Following the fight, many thought the promotion would look to book the rematch but instead Cody Stamann was scheduled to face Raoni Barcelos on March 28 but the event was canceled. He was then set to fight June 6 against an unknown opponent who pulled out with an injury and will now take on Kelleher on short notice.

Brian Kelleher is on a two-fight winning streak where he fought back on May 13 and knocked out Hunter Azure in the second round, who was undefeated at the time. Before that, he submitted Ode Osbourne in the first round back at UFC 246 in a fight that he believes saved his job.

Kelleher has been in the UFC since 2017 where he has gone 5-3 with notable wins over Iuri Alcantara and Renan Barao. It will also give Kelleher a shot at becoming a ranked bantamweight as Cody Stamann is ranked 12th in the division.

With the addition of Cody Stamann vs. Brian Kelleher, the UFC 250 lineup now has 11 bouts.

UFC 250 Card:

Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer

Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Sean O’Malley vs. Eddie Wineland

Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez

Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark

Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo

Chase Hooper vs. Alex Caceres

Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Cody Stamann vs. Brian Kelleher

Who do you think will win the fight between Cody Stamann and Brian Kelleher?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/25/2020