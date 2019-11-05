UFC 244 medical suspensions: Nate Diaz, Gregor Gillespie facing lengthy absences

UFC 244 was an exciting card by all accounts, highlighted by a number thrilling finishes and several back-and-forth brawls. An unfortunate side effect of cards of this kind, of course, is that they tend to take a physical toll on the fighters involved, resulting in lengthy medical suspensions.

A number of fighters on the UFC 244 bill have been handed 90-day medical suspensions by the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC).

Main card fighters Nate Diaz and Gregor Gillespie are both out for 90 day periods after losing to Jorge Masvidal by TKO and Kevin Lee by knockout respectively. Undercard fighters Chance Rencountre, Brad Tavares, Makwan Amirkhani, and Andrei Arlovski are all facing the same 90-day term after losing to Lyman Good, Edmen Shahbazyan, Shane Burgos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik respectively.

Keep scrolling for a full list of the UFC 244 medical suspension (via Sherdog.com).

UFC 244 Medical Suspensions:

UFC 244 Undercard:

Julio Arce: 7 days.

Hakeem Dawodu: 7 days.

Lyman Good: 30 days with med clearance.

Chance Rencountre: 90 days with med clearance.

Katlyn Chookagian: 7 days.

Jennifer Maia: 7 days.

Andrei Arlovski: 90 days with med clearance.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: 7 days.

Brad Tavares: 90 days with med clearance.

Edmen Shahbazyan: 7 days.

Shane Burgos: 45 days with med clearance.

Makwan Amirkhani: 90 days with med clearance.

Corey Anderson: 7 days.

Johnny Walker: 45 days with med clearance.

UFC 244 Main Card:

Kevin Lee: 30 days with clearance.

Gregor Gillespie: 90 days with med clearance.

Derrick Lewis: 30 days with med clearance.

Blagoy Ivanov: 60 days with med clearance.

Stephen Thompson: 30 days with med clearance.

Vicente Luque: 60 days with med clearance.

Kelvin Gastelum: 30 days with med clearance.

Darren Till: 30 days with med clearance.

Jorge Masvidal: 30 days with med clearance.

Nate Diaz: 90 days with med clearance.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/5/2019.