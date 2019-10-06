UFC 243 Results: Dan Hooker defeats Al Iaquinta (Highlights)

A key lightweight bout featuring former title challenger Al Iaquinta taking on Dan Hooker co-headlines tonight’s UFC 243 event in Melbourne, Australia.

Al Iaquinta (14-5-1 MMA) was last seen in action at May’s UFC event in Ottawa, where he suffered a unanimous decision setback to Donald Cerrone. Prior to his loss to ‘Cowboy’, ‘Raging Al’ was coming off a decision victory over perennial division contender Kevin Lee.

Meanwhile, Dan Hooker (18-8 MMA) was most recently seen in action at July’s UFC event in San Antonio where he scored a sensational knockout victory over James Vick. ‘The Hangman’ has won 5 of his past 6 fights overall entering UFC 243, with his lone loss in that stretch coming to Edson Barboza.

Round one begins and Dan Hooker comes forward early. He lands a chopping low kick. Al Iaquinta circles along the outside. He comes in with a straight right that misses. Hooker is looking to set up a right hand. Iaquinta catches him with a nice body kick. Iaquinta responds with a right over the top. Both men are firing in the pocket. Hooker with another solid low kick. Iaquinta catches a kick and attempts to take the fight to the ground. He does but he is in a bad position. Hooker is unloading punches and elbows. He switches to a choke and takes Al’s back. He locks in a body triangle and begins working for a rear-naked choke. Iaquinta is doing a good job of defending. He eventually breaks free and gets up to his feet. Dan Hooker immediately drops him with another low kick. Al is back up but eats a jab for his efforts. Hooker looks for a high kick but just misses. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 243 co-main event begins and Iaquinta attempts to press the action early. Hooker won’t allow it and takes the center of the Octagon. Both men swing wildly from the pocket. Iaquinta lands a good low kick after the punches miss. Al with a jab and then another. Hooker replies with a low kick. Iaquinta with a nice combination attempt but the strikes fall just short. Al shoots in for a takedown but it is not there. Hooker with a jab. Iaquinta responds with a shot to the body followed by two nice right hands. Hooker circles out and then lands a jab to the body. Iaquinta with a nice left. Dan Hooker responds with a kick to the body. Al Iaquinta shoots in for a takedown but it is not there. Dan Hooker with a massive right that drops Iaquinta. He begins unloading some ground and pound. Al is trying to hang on. He looks for a leg lock. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 243 co-main event begins and Dan Hooker lands a hard kick to the body of Iaquinta. Al circles out along the cage. Hooker misses with a jab. Al returns fire with a jab to the body. Hooker fires off a head kick but Al is able to block the shot. Good shots from both men. Hooker lands an elbow while Iaquinta is trying to come forward. Al with a right and Hooker lands a left in return. Another good jab from Dan Hooker. His striking is on tonight. Al Iaquinta is a bloody mess. Still, he lands a nice right hand. Dan Hooker snaps a left hook. Iaquinta replies with a low kick. Hooker with another good jab and then another. Iaquinta fires back with a right hand of his own. He has a minute to try and score a finish. Hooker lands a right hand and then another crushing low kick, Al is trying to force pressure but is eating jabs. The horn sounds and this one is all over. What a performance from Dan Hooker!

Official UFC 243 Result: Dan Hooker def. Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision

