UFC 243 Results: Sergey Spivak submits Tai Tuivasa (Video)

A heavyweight bout between Tai Tuivasa and Sergey Spivak took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC 243 pay-per-view event from Melbourne, Australia.

Tai Tuivasa will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back losses to Junior dos Santos and Blagoy Ivanov respectively.

Prior to the rough stretch, Tuivasa (8-2 MMA) was riding a six-fight win streak, which included 3 wins under the UFC banner.

Meanwhile, Sergey Spivak (9-1 MMA) made his Octagon debut at May’s UFC event in Ottawa, where he suffered the first loss of his career to Walt Harris via first round TKO.

Round one begins and Tai Tuivasa lands a big leg kick that send Spivak to the canvas. He lets him back up and then charges in with a flurry. Spivak avoids and gets free. The ‘Polar Bear’ comes forward and shoots in for a takedown. He gets it. Tuivasa immediately starts working his way back up to his feet. He stands up and breaks free from the clinch. Sergey Spivak is circling along the cage. Tuivasa leaps in with a flurry and then shoots for a takedown. Spivak reverses and winds up in top position. Tai Tuivasa scrambles and gets back to his feet. He lands a low kick. Spivak scores a beautiful judo throw and takes Tai to the canvas. He winds up in side control and immediately begins working on a choke hold. Tuivasa avoids and is able to scramble free. Spivak shoots in and scores another takedown. That was disappointing for the Aussie. Spivak is on top but Tai has him tied up. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Tuivasa attempts a leg kick. It lands but Spivak uses the strike to shoot in and score an early takedown. Tai is attempting to work his way back up against the cage. He does and then breaks free. Tuivasa with a combination and then forces the clinch. Spivak quickly uses the position to record yet another takedown. He moves from side control to full mount and begins dropping down some punches. This is not good for the Aussie. Big shots from Sergey Spivak. Tuivasa is busted wide open. Spivak moves to an arm triangle choke and puts Tai to sleep! WOW!

Official UFC 243 Result: Sergey Spivak def. Tai Tuivasa via submission in Round 2

Who would you like to see Sergey Spivak fight next following his submission victory over Tai Tuivasa at tonight’s UFC 243 event in Australia? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 5, 2019