Tyson Fury sends support to former training partner Tom Aspinall ahead of UFC London: “Smash his face in”

Tyson Fury has sent a video of support to his former training partner Tom Aspinall.

The British fighter is set to face Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC London. The bout is expected to be the next big step in the career of the young prospect in Aspinall. However, before he was seen as one of the rising stars of the heavyweight division, he was a training partner of ‘The Gypsy King’.

Tom Aspinall and Tyson Fury trained together when the former was in his early 20s. The two developed a friendship over the next two years of training together. The young heavyweight has previously spoken about how his time with ‘The Gypsy King’ has helped mold him into the fighter he is today.

Tyson Fury has now sent a sign of support to his former training partner. ‘The Gypsy King’ had his message posted by the official UFC Twitter account ahead of his friend’s bout at UFC London.

“I just want to wish my buddy Tom Aspinall all the best in his upcoming UFC heavyweight fight. Good luck Tom, do the business. Smash his face in! Get up there, my boy, all the way to the motherf**king bank, man.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

Fury is now the WBC heavyweight champion in boxing, and Aspinall is looking to become heavyweight champion in the UFC. He takes one big step toward that goal this weekend against Alexander Volkov.

As for Tyson Fury, he’s set to face Dillian Whyte next month. ‘The Gypsy King’ has proclaimed the fight with Whyte will be his retirement bout. However, he’s also said that he’s aiming for a mixed-rules bout against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou next year.

