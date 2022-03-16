Aspen Ladd blasts “the Karen of MMA” Miesha Tate, says she’ll fight her for free: “I just want to hit her”

Aspen Ladd still hopes she can fight Miesha Tate one day.

The feud began after Tate blasted Ladd and her coach and boyfriend in Jim West for the way West yelled at her inside the Octagon during the Norma Dumont fight. West was trying to get Ladd going heading into the fifth round as she was clearly losing but Tate claimed that she’s in an abusive relationship.

Now, Ladd says hopes she can fight Tate and says she would do it for free, that’s how much she wants to hit her.

“That’s the Karen of MMA. I just wanted to hit her, I still want to hit her,” Ladd said to James Lynch of LowKick MMA. “But, that’s not in my future right now, I have a different fight but purely, they wouldn’t have to pay me honestly. That would be a fun one.”

As Aspen Ladd says, she does have another fight as she will face Irene Aldana at UFC 273. She’s dropping back down to bantamweight after her decision loss to Norma Dumont at featherweight, so for the time being the Miesha Tate fight won’t happen.

Tate, meanwhile, is also dropping down to flyweight to face Lauren Murphy which is a move Ladd doesn’t see going well for the former champ.

“The sport has kind of passed her by since (she left). She was a dominant wrestler, and that’s what got her to where she is,” Ladd said. “I think she came back for money, she’s talking a big talk but she’s not going to make another title run. At 135 she wasn’t doing well so she was like ‘oh, I’m going to drop weight and see’ but that’s a tough weight class too, I don’t know.”

What do you make of Aspen Ladd trashing Miesha Tate and saying she would fight her for free?