Jake Paul slams Dana White for “making excuses”, offers to fight Conor McGregor at 175lbs

Jake Paul has made it known he wants to box Conor McGregor and is now willing to cut down to 175lbs to make it happen.

One of the main reasons why Dana White has shut down the idea is due to the size difference, as he thinks Paul is too big for McGregor. The UFC president went on Logan Paul’s podcast, Impaulsive where he said the Irishman is a 145, 155lbs fighter while Paul fights at around 190lbs.

“Well, he shouldn’t even be fighting Conor McGregor. These guys (Paul brothers) are f*****g huge, he’s huge, his brother’s huge. He’s 6’1, 210, Conor McGregor’s 145, 155lbs… There’s weight classes for a reason,” White said.

When White asked Logan Paul if his brother Jake could make 170, Logan shook his head and said “no” as he doubts it would be possible.

However, after hearing White’s comments, Jake Paul took to social media to slam the UFC boss for making excuses and says he would take the fight at 175lbs.

Dana White is begging for Diaz and Conor to fight for a third time…they have fought at 170 pounds in both their fights I will fight Conor at 175 pounds, no problem Stop making excuses pussies https://t.co/XDjQSawdQg — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 16, 2022

“Dana White is begging for Diaz and Conor to fight for a third time…they have fought at 170 pounds in both their fights I will fight Conor at 175 pounds, no problem Stop making excuses pussies,” Paul wrote on Twitter.

Jake Paul is currently 5-0 in boxing and coming off a KO win over Tyron Woodley in August. In the fight prior, he edged out a split decision over Woodley while he also has knockout wins over Ben Askren, Nate Robinson, and YouTuber, AnEsonGib.

There’s no question there is a massive skill gap between Paul and Conor McGregor but the size and power could play a factor. If the fight does happen, it would be one of the biggest fights in recent memory as the two are massive stars and many would be intrigued to see how Paul would fare against McGregor.

Do you think we will ever see Jake Paul fight Conor McGregor?