Tyson Fury reacts to Francis Ngannou’s win at UFC 270, ‘The Predator’ responds

Heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou appear to be on a collision course following last night’s UFC 270 event in Anaheim.

Fury, a two-time world heavyweight champion, who has held the WBC and The Ring magazine titles since defeating Deontay Wilder in 2020, called out Ngannou prior to his fight with Ciryl Gane yesterday evening.

“Who would like to see me fight this beast boxing rules @ufc gloves?”

How about MMA rules with boxing gloves? I can do you that favor. https://t.co/NpCMOQ3DDu — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) January 6, 2022

Francis Ngannou later responded in a tweet: “How about MMA rules with boxing gloves? I can do you that favor.”

The verbal jabbing calmed down in the days leading up to Ngannou’s highly anticipated title unification bout with Ciryl Gane. However, after ‘The Predator’ defeated ‘Bon Gamin’ at UFC 270, ‘The Gypsy King’ made it clear that Ngannou has his attention.

Congratulations @francis_ngannou but if you want to make some real money come see the GK 💰 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 23, 2022

“Congratulations @francis_ngannou but if you want to make some real money come see the GK.” – Fury tweeted.

Ngannou took home a disclosed $600k for his victory over Gane yesterday evening. In comparison, Tyson Fury made over $30 million for his trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder.

‘The Predator’ has made it clear that he has no plans of fighting again on his current UFC contract and replied to Fury by sharing a fight poster for their potential clash.

The back and forth between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will not sit well with Dana White. The UFC President was clearly bothered by last night’s result and opted against presenting Ngannou with the belt, in addition to skipping the post-fight presser.

White had previously shared the following comments regarding Fury’s initial callout of Ngannou.

“Listen man, these guys… None of this surprise me. It’s like these boxing guys need guys to fight. That’s what it shows.” White said. “You know what I mean? And yeah, no, it doesn’t surprise me at all.”

Do you think we will see Francis Ngannou fight Tyson Fury in 2022?