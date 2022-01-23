Ciryl Gane says he “wasn’t surprised” Francis Ngannou wanted to grapple, hopes for eventual rematch

Ciryl Gane insists he wasn’t taken off guard by Francis Ngannou’s grappling in their UFC 270 clash.

Gane entered the UFC 270 headliner as the interim heavyweight titleholder. Ngannou held the main championship. While Gane looked sharp early on, the unthinkable happened. Ngannou had success with his wrestling and even swept Gane from the bottom.

The title fight went the distance and ultimately, Ngannou emerged victorious via unanimous decision. Ngannou’s grappling was a sight very few saw coming but Gane wasn’t thrown for a loop.

Speaking to reporters at the UFC 270 post-fight press conference, Ciryl Gane said he anticipated Ngannou wanting to grapple.

Ciryl says he wasn't surprised Francis wanted to grapple #UFC270 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) January 23, 2022

“Ciryl says he wasn’t surprised Francis wanted to grapple.”

If anyone were to see Ngannou’s game plan resorting to grappling, it would be Gane. After all, the two once trained together under Fernand Lopez at MMA Factory.

At the moment, Francis Ngannou has issues with the UFC and it may be possible that we’ve seen him inside the Octagon for the final time. If that’s the case, it’ll leave Gane feeling unsatisfied.

Ciryl Gane says at his post-fight press conference that if Francis Ngannou does not fight in the UFC again that he would be dissatisfied fighting anyone else for the UFC heavyweight championship. He hopes to face Francis again one day in a rematch. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 23, 2022

“Ciryl Gane says at his post-fight press conference that if Francis Ngannou does not fight in the UFC again that he would be dissatisfied fighting anyone else for the UFC heavyweight championship. He hopes to face Francis again one day in a rematch.”

Gane also told media members that he felt Ngannou had the fight in the bag as soon as the final horn sounded. MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter believes Gane was closer to victory than he thinks.

Gane said that he knew that Ngannou had won the fight when it had concluded. I don't think Gane realizes how close he was to winning. Had he maintained top position and not pulled for the hail mary leg lock, he could have won on the cards. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 23, 2022

“Gane said that he knew that Ngannou had won the fight when it had concluded. I don’t think Gane realizes how close he was to winning. Had he maintained top position and not pulled for the hail mary leg lock, he could have won on the cards.”

This was Gane’s first pro MMA loss. He was a slight betting favorite going into the fight with Ngannou. Now, the MMA world awaits how he’ll respond from falling short in his first UFC title opportunity.

What do you think is next for Ciryl Gane?