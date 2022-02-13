Tyson Fury fires back at “bully” Conor McGregor following “bottled it” jab

Tyson Fury has fired back at “bully” Conor McGregor after the Irishman targeted him in a recent Twitter post.

Fury, a two-time world heavyweight champion, who has held the WBC and The Ring magazine titles since defeating Deontay Wilder in 2020, complimented former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a post earlier this month (see below).

That gesture seemed to upset Conor McGregor who preceded to lash out at ‘The Gypsy King’ with the following reply on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/thenotoriousmma/status/1492721714274394112

“Yup the Joyces. Big Joe ! U bottled it with Billy joe Da , what were you doing there ? ULeft him, Versace twat U.Done.Nothing. Ya’s did it right ye right hahahahaaj. Even when I’m wrong i’m right. Who did it right ? The Mac daddy tonight, in house. Miami d12! Bahamas 🇧🇸 #skyjuice”

As seen above, Conor McGregor said Tyson Fury “bottled it” for not stepping in when Billy Joe Saunders’ dad was shoved by security during the Canelo Alvarez fight last May.

McGregor’s remarks obviously did not sit well with Fury as he fired back at the former two-division UFC champion with the following:

“Come back when u win a fight mush,

& the difference in me & you is i don’t get myself in trouble & people actually like me, your just a bully who hit old man, 😎 & yes Big up the hulk Joe, #morecambebay. in the house.👍”

Tyson Fury continued to troll Conor McGregor by bring up his previous submission defeats.

McGregor has not competed since suffering a broken leg during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Irish star is planning on making his return to the Octagon this summer.

As for Tyson Fury, ‘The Gypsy King’ is slated to face Dillian Whyte in his next title defense.