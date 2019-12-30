Tyron Woodley threatens not to fight Leon Edwards after rap career diss

Tyron Woodley has shut down Leon Edwards’ trash-talking on social media by threatening to withdraw from their anticipated fight.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the former champ and No. 1 contender Woodley is being targeted for a fight against Leon Edwards at UFC London in March of 2020.

Edwards is currently riding an 8 fight win streak, the second-longest active win streak in the division behind the current champion, Kamaru Usman. Whilst Edwards has been waiting for his next fight against a top-ranked opponent, he made it clear on social media that he isn’t threatened by Woodley.

On Instagram, he posted a snippet of the Glacier Boyz’ song Blow, which features Tyron Woodley, and mocked the former champ’s burgeoning music career.

“@twooodley at least you have the rapping career to fall back on after March 😂,” Edwards wrote on Instagram.

Outside of the Octagon, Woodley has been dropping bars and has released his own songs to his Youtube channel.

He retaliated against Edwards in the comments section of the Instagram post.

“Shut your b***h ass up before I don’t sign to fight you bum ass,” Woodley threatened. “Nobody knows you, nobody cares, you a b**ch and ate a three-piece and that’s your biggest claim to fame! Quit clout chasing and trying to add to your 50k followers. You’re embarrassing! Stop trying to talk s**t you’re garbage at it just like your bum ass career. I’ve made more money in music than you’ve made in your entire career. Laugh at that you lil b**ch!”

Woodley is referring to the time that his former training partner Jorge Masvidal said he served Leon Edwards a “three-piece and a soda” after they got into an altercation backstage.

If Woodley follows through with his threat and doesn’t sign the fight deal, the welterweight champion Kamaru Usman believes Edwards is worthy of a title shot. The pair first fought in 2015 when “The Nigerian Nightmare” defeated the Brit by unanimous decision. However, Edwards hasn’t lost a fight since their collision and has earned his stripes against notable contenders including Rafael Dos Anjos and Donald Cerrone.

Do you think Tyron Woodley will follow through on his threat, or do you expect the welterweights to face off at UFC London?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/30/2019.