Tyron Woodley ‘thinking about’ training with Diaz Brothers

Tyron Woodley once wanted to share the Octagon with Nate and Nick Diaz, but now he’s thinking about training with them.

Woodley hasn’t been shy in the past about wanting major fights. When he was the UFC welterweight champion, Woodley was aiming for the likes of Conor McGregor, Georges St-Pierre, Michael Bisping, and the Diaz brothers. Fast forward to 2019 and Woodley finds himself training with the now-retired St-Pierre. If “The Chosen One” has his way, then some sparring sessions with the Diaz brothers could be next.

During a live chat with fans on social media, Woodley discussed the possibility of training with the Diaz brothers.

“You know what? At one point in time I really wanted to fight Nate, not because I thought he was weak, not because I thought it was an easy fight or I wanted his clout. I thought he was a beast, I thought Nate was a beast, I thought GSP was a beast, Bisping was a beast, Carlos Condit. That’s why I wanted to fight those guys. Now I’m in a position where it does not make sense for me probably to fight them.”

Woodley isn’t opposed to training with all the names he mentioned, specifically the Diaz brothers.

“I’m thinking about reaching out and training [with them]. What ya’ll think about that? I’m training with GSP here soon. I already started training with Firas [Zahabi] a couple of sessions. What do y’all think about me training with Nate or Nick?”

Do you think Tyron Woodley can enhance his game significantly by training with the Diaz brothers?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/27/2019.