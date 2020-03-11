Tyron Woodley rips Joe Rogan for commentary hypocrisy at UFC 248

It appears Tyron Woodley won’t be joining The Joe Rogan Experience podcast anytime soon, as he slammed the UFC commentator for his hypocrisy on the UFC 248 broadcast.

In an Instagram post, Ariel Helwani shared a quote from Israel Adesanya regarding his hopes of finishing Yoel Romero at UFC 248 last weekend.

“My plan was to flying knee him in the face,” Adesanya said. “I had three ways of finishing him. That was one of them. I was probing him, I was attacking him, but he never countered back… It was the weirdest rhythm of a fight.”

Adesanya ultimately defended his middleweight belt by claiming the unanimous decision victory, but the crowd was left irate by the lacklustre showdown.

Woodley responded to this post from Helwani by calling out Joe Rogan for failing to criticize Adesanya’s inactivity the same way he criticized Woodley’s inactivity in previous title fights.

“Funny how no one got into Rogan’s ear piece and let him know he broke the record for least amount of strikes thrown in a title fight,” Woodley said. “No shitting on their prima donna. Just excuses and exceptions. How convenient.”

The former welterweight champion felt the wrath of the MMA community, particularly UFC president Dana White during some of his title defences. White launched a scathing attack on Woodley for a anti-climatic victory against Demian Maia in 2017. At the time, Woodley held the record for the least amount of strikes thrown in a title fight.

He also received criticism for his prior bouts against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thomson and didn’t receive the same praise as Adesanya for his defensive strategy. The athlete has since tried to mend his relationship with the UFC boss, but his recent comments prove his relationship with the MMA big-wigs are still strained.

Regardless of any past fault-finding, Tyron Woodley will have the opportunity to shut down naysayers when he returns to the Octagon to face top ranked welterweight Leon Edwards at UFC London on March 21.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/11/2020.