Tyron Woodley continues music career with new song

Tyron Woodley has his irons many fires, whether that’s fighting, working as an MMA analyst, or rapping in his new song: Money Love.

The former welterweight champion released this hip hop song on Youtube yesterday. “The Chosen One” has recently been exploring his music career. Earlier this year, he featured on a track by the Glacier Boyz and dropped bars with Wiz Khalifa. He even released a parody of the popular hit ‘Old Town Road’, where he took aim at Conor McGregor and Colby Covington.

However, Tyron Woodley isn’t looking to hang up his UFC gloves just yet. Far from it. He is now training with UFC legend George St-Pierre at Tristar Gym. His last fight was in March at UFC 235 when he lost his welterweight belt to Kamaru Usman. Woodley intends on reclaiming the belt at the next possible opportunity. Prior to his loss, The “Chosen One” maintained a two-year title reign, successfully defending against Stephen Thompson (twice), Demian Maia and Darren Till.

He was scheduled to fight Robbie Lawler in the main event of UFC Minneapolis but was forced to withdraw due to injury. Despite all fingers pointing towards a Covington vs Usman face-off, Woodley is not impressed by Colby Covington’s antics. The former champ trashed Covington in an interview with Ariel Helwani and believes he should be first in line for a rematch with Usman.

Many fighters go on to make TV and film appearances, but becoming a rap star is a whole different kettle of fish. Do you think Woodley has the ability to make money moves with rapping? Will he regain the welterweight belt from Usman, or become the next Kendrick Lamar? Watch the music video to decide.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/7/2019.