Trevor Peek believes he’s being brought into lose at UFC 294, expects to put Mohammad Yahya to sleep after “running his mouth”

Trevor Peek is excited to go into enemy territory at UFC 294.

Peek is set to face Mohammad Yahya, who will be making his promotional debut on Saturday at UFC 294. Although being part of this card is special for Peek, he knows the travel and the cost of fighting in Abu Dhabi is tough.

“I’m thankful and grateful to be on such a great stacked card,” Peek said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “But, I was planning on being in a better position in my career when I fought that far from home. It will be a lot of expenses… The flight is going to be what it is, hopefully will have time to adjust to their time, but I will be excited about it.”

Not only will Peek be traveling to Abu Dhabi, but he will also be facing a UFC newcomer Mohammed Yahya at UFC 294.

When he got the fight offer, Peek said he didn’t know much about him. However, after looking into him, he believes it will be a fan-friendly fight. But, the stakes have also gotten higher as Peek says he has found some interviews of Yahya who has been running his mouth.

“I never heard of him until I got the offer. We looked it up and felt really comfortable with the matchup and went with it. I’ve been watching some interviews of him and he’s running his mouth a little bit. Nothing too crazy, man, but he’s running it a little bit… He isn’t really fancy, but the stuff he does, he does really well. The movement isn’t tricky, or the combos, but the way he sets them up can be a little hard to read.”

With Mohammad Yahya being from the United Arab Emirates and running his mouth, Trevor Peek says that just adds to it. He always likes going into enemy territory and shutting the crowd up, which is what he expects to happen as he’s confident he will KO Yahya at UFC 294.

“Whenever he was talking about the pressure being on me, I was like ‘dude, we are coming to your backdoor, all your people are going to see you get slept.’ It ain’t on me. It definitely looks like they are bringing me into lose, but Sean Shelby and them know what they are doing. Stylistically, it will be a good matchup on both ends… I’m going to go in there, it will be different. It will be different, I won’t look like anything like I have before,” Peek said.

Should Trevor Peek get the KO win, he hopes she can renegotiate a new deal and look to return sometime in early 2024.

“I’d hope it put me on decent grounds for renegotiation,” Peek concluded.