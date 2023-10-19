Trevor Peek believes he’s being brought into lose at UFC 294, expects to put Mohammad Yahya to sleep after “running his mouth”

By Cole Shelton - October 18, 2023

Trevor Peek is excited to go into enemy territory at UFC 294.

Trevor Peek

Peek is set to face Mohammad Yahya, who will be making his promotional debut on Saturday at UFC 294. Although being part of this card is special for Peek, he knows the travel and the cost of fighting in Abu Dhabi is tough.

“I’m thankful and grateful to be on such a great stacked card,” Peek said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “But, I was planning on being in a better position in my career when I fought that far from home. It will be a lot of expenses… The flight is going to be what it is, hopefully will have time to adjust to their time, but I will be excited about it.”

Not only will Peek be traveling to Abu Dhabi, but he will also be facing a UFC newcomer Mohammed Yahya at UFC 294.

When he got the fight offer, Peek said he didn’t know much about him. However, after looking into him, he believes it will be a fan-friendly fight. But, the stakes have also gotten higher as Peek says he has found some interviews of Yahya who has been running his mouth.

“I never heard of him until I got the offer. We looked it up and felt really comfortable with the matchup and went with it. I’ve been watching some interviews of him and he’s running his mouth a little bit. Nothing too crazy, man, but he’s running it a little bit… He isn’t really fancy, but the stuff he does, he does really well. The movement isn’t tricky, or the combos, but the way he sets them up can be a little hard to read.”

With Mohammad Yahya being from the United Arab Emirates and running his mouth, Trevor Peek says that just adds to it. He always likes going into enemy territory and shutting the crowd up, which is what he expects to happen as he’s confident he will KO Yahya at UFC 294.

“Whenever he was talking about the pressure being on me, I was like ‘dude, we are coming to your backdoor, all your people are going to see you get slept.’ It ain’t on me. It definitely looks like they are bringing me into lose, but Sean Shelby and them know what they are doing. Stylistically, it will be a good matchup on both ends… I’m going to go in there, it will be different. It will be different, I won’t look like anything like I have before,” Peek said.

Should Trevor Peek get the KO win, he hopes she can renegotiate a new deal and look to return sometime in early 2024.

“I’d hope it put me on decent grounds for renegotiation,” Peek concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC

Related

Nate Diaz Jake Paul

Nate Diaz claims he's rematching Jake Paul in December

Cole Shelton - October 18, 2023
Kamaru Usman and UFC 294
UFC

Kamaru Usman shuts down rumors of injury following open workout scare

Cole Shelton - October 18, 2023

Kamaru Usman has shut down rumors of being injured following his open workout.

Cody Garbrandt and Brian Kelleher
Cody Garbrandt

Former champion Cody Garbrandt books December return against Brian Kelleher

Josh Evanoff - October 18, 2023

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will face Brian Kelleher on December 16th.

Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones takes the high road while responding to criticism from Islam Makhachev: “Now thats gangsta”

Josh Evanoff - October 18, 2023

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has responded to Islam Makhachev.

Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski believes if roles were reversed Islam Makhachev wouldn't step up on short notice

Cole Shelton - October 18, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t think Islam Makhachev would have stepped up on short notice like he did.

Islam Makhachev Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor takes aim at Islam Makhachev over his comments about UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones: “This is what happens when cousins have sex”

Susan Cox - October 18, 2023
Darren Till, Mike Perry
UFC

Darren Till eyes future showdown with Tommy Fury after he’s done “brutalizing” Mike Perry

Susan Cox - October 18, 2023

Darren Till is eyeing a future showdown with Tommy Fury after he’s done ‘brutalizing’ Mike Perry.

Justin Gaethje
Kamaru Usman

Video | Kamaru Usman appears to cut short his open workout after “something popped” in his knee, Justin Gaethje responds

Susan Cox - October 18, 2023

Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman appeared to cut short his UFC 294 open workout after ‘something popped’ in his knee.

Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

UFC 294 | Pro fighters make their picks for Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Cole Shelton - October 18, 2023

In the co-main event of UFC 294, Kamaru Usman stepped up on less than two weeks’ notice to face Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight. Heading into the fight, Usman is a +220 underdog while the undefeated fighter is a -295 favorite on FanDuel.

Daniel Rodriguez
UFC

UFC fighters Walt Harris and Daniel Rodriguez handed lengthy suspensions from the NAC

Harry Kettle - October 18, 2023

UFC fighters Walt Harris and Daniel Rodriguez have both reportedly been handed suspensions from the NAC.