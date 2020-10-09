Tony Ferguson slams “sell out” Dustin Poirier for taking a fight with “international terrorist” Conor McGregor

Tony Ferguson is not happy that Dustin Poirier will be fighting Conor McGregor.

For weeks, Ferguson and Poirier were linked fighting one another at UFC 254. Yet, the UFC and Poirier could not come to terms on pay. Poirier and Ferguson were then working with one another to get each other paid properly to set up a fight. Yet, on Thursday, Conor McGregor and Poirier agreed to fight one another which “El Cucuy” didn’t like.

What A Sell Out, Taking A Bribe From An International Terrorist. Good Job Kid. I Represent America. All That Talk About The Fight Game Only To Be Afraid & Be Left Behind Out Of The Loop. Take The Money & Be Proud Fake. pic.twitter.com/VpKamihpzI — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 8, 2020

Tony Ferguson is coming off a fifth-round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 for the interim lightweight title. It was his first loss in 12 fights where he did claim the interim title over Kevin Lee at UFC 216. Yet, he never fought for the undisputed title due to him tearing his ACL.

Dustin Poirier is coming off a Fight of the Year contender against Dan Hooker in June which he won by decision. It was his first time fighting since he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, is coming off a TKO win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in his return to the Octagon. Before that, he has the submission loss to Nurmagomedov in his return to the sport.

With Poirier and Ferguson linked to a fight, Ferguson will now have to fight someone else. Immediately, two names that come to mind are Michael Chandler or Dan Hooker. Yet, El Cucuy is not happy with Poirier for agreeing to fight McGregor.

