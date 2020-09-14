Paulo Costa receives a visit from USADA ahead of UFC 253

Paulo Costa received a surprise visit from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) ahead of his UFC 253 title fight.

On September 26, “Borrachinha” will collide against the reigning middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya. The Brazilian title challenger’s ripped physique has been the target of some of Adesanya’s trash talk, as the champ accused him of being “juiced up to the f*cking gills.”

“I think it’s great for me, it’s that aesthetic of it, I’m this skinny person, this little frail kid that everyone looks at,” Adesanya said of Costa during a pre-fight virtual media day. “And he looks like the perfect antagonist, he’s big, bulky and juiced up to the f*cking gills. He’s a guy that beats everybody on the fence, so when I come out there with the Bruce Lee sh*t and f*ck him up, it’s going to be ‘oh my god wow, he beat that big muscle boy.’

“Like the casuals are going to feed off of it, and I love that because it means more eyes, more attention and like I said, you don’t have to watch my fights, but you’re going to pay, and I’m not talking money, I’m talking you’re going to pay attention.”

USADA will answer any speculation raised by Adesanya as they made a visit to Costa’s gym in Brazil. The upcoming title challenger posted a vlog on Sunday titled, “FINALLY USADA CAME TO TEST ME!”, accompanied by a laughing face emoji. Costa was finishing a sparring session when USADA entered the facility to take a blood and urine sample.

“Is USADA coming to Brazil?” he joked. “It’s the first time USADA comes. I didn’t even know USADA existed in Brazil. The last test was done in Arizona.”

The video then showed Costa handing over his sample, and a preview of him having his blood taken. Watch the full video below:

Who do you think will come out on top when Paulo Costa and Israel Adesanya collide on September 26?