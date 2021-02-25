Tony Ferguson is working with renowned boxing coach Freddie Roach for his next UFC fight

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is working with renowned boxing coach Freddie Roach for his next Octagon appearance.

Ferguson (25-5 MMA) is currently in the midst of the first two-fight losing skid of his illustrious career. In his most recent effort at December’s UFC 256 event, ‘El Cucuy’ suffered a lopsided unanimous decision loss to surging lightweight contender Charles Oliveira.

Prior to being outpointed by ‘Do Bronx’, Ferguson was coming off a TKO loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in his bid to reclaim the promotions interim lightweight title.

Looking to get things back on track, Tony Ferguson has turned to legendary boxing coach Freddie Roach.

Roach, who is Manny Pacquiao’s longtime boxing coach, took to Twitter where he announced the news that he was now working with ‘El Cucuy’.

“Great first day, Champ!@TonyFergusonXT @ufc @danawhite @WildCardBoxing1″ – Roach shared on social media.

“Thanks coach – CSO -“ Ferguson replied.

Prior to his recent rough stretch, Tony Ferguson had amassed an incredible twelve-fight win streak. During that impressive stretch, ‘El Cucuy’ earned stoppage victories over the likes of Edson Barboza, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone.

In addition to the announcement that he would now be coaching Ferguson, Freddie Roach also recently weighed in a potential boxing match between his star pupil Manny Pacquiao and former UFC ‘champ champ’ Conor McGregor.

“If this is true, Manny Pacquiao will have an easier time with you Conor McGregor than when he fought Ricky Hatton.” – Roach said of the potential super-fight.

McGregor had previously stated that he was using his rematch with Dustin Poirier as a “warm up” fight for Manny Pacquiao. Unfortunately for the Irishman, his rematch with ‘The Diamond’ did not go as planned as he fell victim to a second round TKO.

What do you think of Tony Ferguson teaming up with Freddie Roach for his next UFC training camp? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!