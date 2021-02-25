Henry Cejudo responds after Dominick Cruz suggests the UFC is “just kind of laughing at him” over comeback talk

Henry Cejudo was clearly not happy about former opponent Dominick Cruz suggesting the UFC is “just kind of laughing at him” over his comeback talk.

Cejudo, the UFC’s former flyweight and bantamweight champion, announced his retirement from mixed martial arts immediately following his TKO victory over Cruz at UFC 249.

However, ever since making the shocking announcement, ‘Triple C’ has taunted fans and fellow fighters with a possible return. In recent weeks, Henry Cejudo has called out reigning UFC champions Alex Volkanovski (145), Petr Yan (135) and Deiveson Figueiredo (125).

Cejudo has even gone as far as to challenge Dana White that he could finish any of the above aforementioned champions within ten minutes. With that said, the UFC President has yet to acknowledge Henry’s trash talk as anything more than banter.

According to Dominick Cruz, the reason Dana White and company have yet to pursue a possible Henry Cejudo comeback is because they don’t value him as a commodity.

“I don’t think [he comes back],” Cruz told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani when asked if Cejudo will ever return to the cage. “He has this thing where he thinks that he’s worth millions and millions of dollars, and I think that Dana doesn’t care. So probably not, because he wants a certain amount of money before he’ll come back and fight, and I don’t know if he’ll ever get that.”

Dominick Cruz continued to take digs at Henry Cejudo:

“You look at the rest of the division, Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling, two contenders that are fighting for the belt coming up, those guys aren’t asking for a ton of money, and they’re going to bring a crazy fight to the table,” Cruz said. “Why would you bring back Cejudo, who’s playing it safe on the sidelines? For what? He doesn’t bring any extra views. If you’re a Conor McGregor, if you’re a Ronda Rousey, yes, you’d figure it out. But if you’re Henry Cejudo? He doesn’t bring some sort of awe factor to these fights to where everybody can’t wait to tune in to watch. They’re just kind of laughing at him. He’s cringy.”

Cruz’s comments obviously did not sit well with Henry Cejudo. The former two-division champion lashed back at ‘The Dominator’ with the following post on Twitter.

This comment right here smells like alcohol and cigarettes. You still waking up from the nap I gave you 🛌 💤? Have fun on the prelims Dominique 💋🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/UNCiLuvN55 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 24, 2021

“This comment right here smells like alcohol and cigarettes. You still waking up from the nap I gave you? Have fun on the prelims Dominique.” – Cejudo wrote.

As noted by ‘Triple C’, Cruz’s next fight will take place on the prelims of next month’s UFC 259 pay-per-view event. However, according to Dominick, his placement on the card is perfectly fine.