Tony Ferguson doesn’t “give a s**t” about Khabib Nurmagomedov fight being rescheduled

UFC 249 headliner Tony Ferguson says he doesn’t care if his long anticipated fight with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov gets rescheduled.

Tony Ferguson was originally expected to battle Khabib Nurmagomedov on April 18, but this fight fell through when Nurmagomedov got stranded in Russia due to travel restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic. This marked the preposterous fifth time a matchup between the two has fallen through.

With his Nurmagomedov fight off the table again, Ferguson then accepted a short-notice interim title fight with Gaethje, which was ultimately rescheduled for the revamped UFC 249 card this Saturday.

During the virtual media day for his short-notice UFC 249 fight with Gaethje, Ferguson was asked for his thoughts about his long awaited fight with Nurmagomedov being rescheduled for a sixth time.

Question: Do you think the fight with Khabib will ever happen? Tony: I don’t give a shit#UFC249 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) May 7, 2020

“I don’t give a s**t,” Ferguson said about a rescheduled fight with Nurmagomedov (h/t Amy Kaplan).

While Ferguson doesn’t seem to worried about Nurmagomedov right now, it’s certainly possible the fight will be rebooked if he gets by Gaethje this weekend. And that, of course, is his plan.

As he puts it, he doesn’t plan on losing anytime soon.

TONY “I’m not planning on losing anytime soon” #UFC249 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) May 7, 2020

“I’m not planning on losing anytime soon,” he said.

Tony Ferguson will enter this fight on a 12-fight win-streak, and is widely regarded as one of the best lightweights ever. Highlights of his recent career include decisive victories over the likes of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, Kevin Lee, Rafael dos Anjos and Edson Barboza.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/7/2020.