TJ Dillashaw shows bulked up physique as he continues MMA training

TJ Dillashaw appears to have put on some serious muscle mass

as showcased in a recent Instagram snap.

The former two-time bantamweight champion hasn’t fought since January 2019, when he was defeated at the hands of Henry Cejudo in a flyweight bout. The current champion finished him with a shocking 32 second TKO in the first round. In April, Dillashaw was handed a two-year suspension after it was revealed he tested positive for EPO use. As a result, he was stripped of his bantamweight title and has been out of action ever since.

The 33-year old won’t be eligible to fight again until January 18th, 2021. However, that hasn’t stopped Dillashaw from putting in the hours to keep on top form. The fighter has remained in MMA training with his team, Treigning Lab. He posted a picture next to Rampage Jackson, Raymond Daniels, Juan Archuleta and the Treigning Lab kingpins on his social media page:

He has been keeping up his fitness regime and showed his significant weight gain. In an interview with The Schmo, TJ Dillashaw revealed that he would only return to fight in the best shape possible. He said:

“Everyone loves a comeback story and it’s going to be a hell of a great one. It’s already been a hell of a ride. I’m excited to get out there and show everyone my will to win.

“We’ll see what my body does, I’m gonna be as jacked as possible coming back.

“I want to prove to everyone that my hard work is what’s gotten me to where I’m at. So, most likely [I’ll return to] bantamweight as that’s the belt that’s mine. You know, I never lost it, I had to hand it over. And fair enough, I understand, I f****d up, but I’m gonna come back and have that belt around my waist.

However, Dillashaw’s comments were made in September 2019. The ripped athlete’s current frame puts an added question mark over which division he will return to fight in. Will TJ Dillashaw make his 2021 return at flyweight, bantamweight or featherweight? It is currently anyone’s guess, but let us know your thoughts in the comments below.