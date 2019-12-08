Ben Askren fires back after Mike Perry calls him a “bum”

Former UFC welterweight contender Ben Askren fired back at Mike Perry after “Platinum” called “Funky” a bum, suggesting Perry will one day be homeless.

Perry was recently a guest on UFC Unfiltered and called Askren a “bum” while criticizing his performances inside the Octagon. Askren went 1-2 with the UFC with a controversial technical submission win over Robbie Lawler and stoppage losses to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia before calling it quits and retiring from the sport.

Askren saw the comments Perry made and wasn’t happy about them. In a tweet sent out on Sunday, Askren criticized Perry for struggling to pay his taxes.

This is what Askren wrote on his Twitter.

Cmon @PlatinumPerry you can’t even pay your taxes. If one of us will be begging for change in a decade it ain’t gonna be me. https://t.co/XaREHIK8t1 — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 8, 2019

Askren then created a poll on his Twitter asking fans if they think Perry will be homeless within a decade.

What are the odds @PlatinumPerry is homeless within a decade? — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 8, 2019

Askren is referring to a social media post that Perry made over the summer suggesting he only had six dollars in his bank account and was behind on his taxes. Perry later said that he was joking about that situation, but the fact he put it out there made him an easy target for other fighters to go after and Askren is taking full advantage of that now.

With Askren not in the UFC anymore, a fight against Perry is unlikely to ever happen. But MMA retirements very rarely last, and if Askren does indeed have second thoughts about hanging up his gloves one day, a fight against Perry would no doubt be a trash talker’s dream. Until then, Perry will fight Geoff Neal at UFC 245, while Askren enjoys his new-found retirement.

