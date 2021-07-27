TJ Dillashaw forced to undergo surgery following UFC win over Cory Sandhagen

TJ Dillashaw made his highly anticipated Octagon return in last weekend’s UFC Vegas 32 main event for a bantamweight scrap with Cory Sandhagen.

Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) had not competed since January of 2019, where he suffered a first round knockout loss to then flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and was handed a two year suspension due to his use of the banned substance EPO.

Saturday’s fight between TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen proved to be an absolute war. The bantamweight standouts proceeded to go toe-to-toe for twenty-five straight minutes in what was a thrilling back and forth affair. Dillashaw appeared to injure his knee in the opening round of the contest, but fought through the adversity to go on to earn a split decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Now back at home, TJ Dillashaw took to his official Facebook page where he let his fans know that he will be headed for surgery in the coming days.

“No place like home, this right here brings me all the joy I need. Went in for a mri today, found out that I suffered a displaced Bucket Handle tear of the Lateral Meniscus and a Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) rupture at the end of the first round landing ground and pound while being lazy in a compromised position.” TJ Dillashaw revealed. “The good news is that these tears are repairable and will have a very speedy recovery. Going in for surgery in the next couple days. Loved being in the cage even though I had to push through some adversities to grit out the win. Thank you for the support, it’s belt season now. 🏆”

It is expected that TJ Dillashaw’s next fight will come against the winner of Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling 2, which is set for UFC 267 on October 30.