Henry Cejudo explains why TJ Dillashaw deserved to win the decision over Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32

Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo explained why TJ Dillashaw deserved to win the decision over Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32.

Sandhagen and Dillashaw went 25 hard minutes against each other in an incredible bantamweight bout that headlined this past Saturday’s UFC Vegas 32 card, but at the end of the five rounds, it was Dillashaw pulling off the upset win with a split decision. The fight was very close and there are many fans who are on the opposite side of the coin when it comes to deciding who should have earned the decision, but if you ask one of the division’s all-time greats in Cejudo, he believes Dillashaw did enough to rightfully earn the victory.

Speaking in a video posted to his social media, Cejudo broke down the Dillashaw vs. Sandhagen fight in greater detail and explained why Dillashaw deserved the decision.

Breaking down the fight.

Tj vs Sandhagen pic.twitter.com/aaXvBuwKxv — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 27, 2021

“I’m actually very surprised at TJ. I wasn’t betting on him, I really wasn’t, because I’ve always thought that Sandhagen just did a better job of what TJ tends to do. But what we want to credit in this fight is the wrestling, the mindset, and the hunger,” Henry Cejudo said.

“The reason why TJ won the fight — and I do believe he won the fight — even though he got beat up he controlled more of the time, and I don’t think we give credit to that. The majority of the time he was in a better position, had him against the cage, took him down, didn’t inflict that much damage, but he did enough to steal the rounds towards the end. You gotta give credit where credit’s due. I didn’t have him winning, I didn’t want him to win, but I guess apparently he had what it takes to beat Cory Sandhagen.”

How did you score the fight between TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32?