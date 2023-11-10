The Ultimate Fighting Championship releases ‘The Ultimate 30: All- Time Roster’

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released ‘The Ultimate 30: All-Time Roster’.

The UFC is approaching its 30th anniversary and has now released ‘The Ultimate 30: All-Time Roster’.

It was on November 12th of 1993 that the first UFC event was held at the McNichols Sports Arena in Denver, Colorado.

And as they say, the rest is history.

The Ultimate 30 consists of the standout athletes who graced the Octagon over the last three decades.

Check out the 30 who made the cut, posted by Jed. I Goodman to ‘X’:

Royce Gracie

Matt Hughes

BJ Penn

Georges St-Pierre

Robbie Lawler

Chuck Liddell

Forrest Griffin

Tito Ortiz

Randy Couture

Anderson Silva

Michael Bisping

Frankie Edgar

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Charles Oliveira

Dominick Cruz

Demetrious Johnson

Jose Aldo

Cain Velasquez

Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones

Joanna Jędrzejczyk

Valentina Shevchenko

Ronda Rousey

Amanda Nunes

Conor McGregor

Daniel Cormier

Kamaru Usman

Israel Adesanya

Max Holloway

Alexander Volkanovski

And now all these MMA fighters have another accreditation to add to their resumes.

As seen above, ‘The Ultimate 30’ includes a number of current and former UFC champions, including the eight fighters (Jon Jones, Henry Cejudo, Amanda Nunes, Daniel Cormier, Georges St-Pierre, Conor McGregor, BJ Penn and Randy Couture) who obtained titles in two different divisions.

It should be noted that former middleweight champion Alex Pereira, who will have the chance to become the ninth fighter in UFC history to earn title in two different divisions, did not make the list.

Do you agree with the ‘The Ultimate 30’ list? In your opinion is there anyone missing or anyone on the list who shouldn’t be there?

