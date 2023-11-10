The Ultimate Fighting Championship releases ‘The Ultimate 30: All- Time Roster’

By Susan Cox - November 10, 2023

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released ‘The Ultimate 30: All-Time Roster’.

The UFC is approaching its 30th anniversary and has now released ‘The Ultimate 30: All-Time Roster’.

It was on November 12th of 1993 that the first UFC event was held at the McNichols Sports Arena in Denver, Colorado.

And as they say, the rest is history.

The Ultimate 30 consists of the standout athletes who graced the Octagon over the last three decades.

Check out the 30 who made the cut, posted by Jed. I Goodman to ‘X’:

  • Royce Gracie
  • Matt Hughes
  • BJ Penn
  • Georges St-Pierre
  • Robbie Lawler
  • Chuck Liddell
  • Forrest Griffin
  • Tito Ortiz
  • Randy Couture
  • Anderson Silva
  • Michael Bisping
  • Frankie Edgar
  • Khabib Nurmagomedov
  • Charles Oliveira
  • Dominick Cruz
  • Demetrious Johnson
  • Jose Aldo
  • Cain Velasquez
  • Stipe Miocic
  • Jon Jones
  • Joanna Jędrzejczyk
  • Valentina Shevchenko
  • Ronda Rousey
  • Amanda Nunes
  • Conor McGregor
  • Daniel Cormier
  • Kamaru Usman
  • Israel Adesanya
  • Max Holloway
  • Alexander Volkanovski

And now all these MMA fighters have another accreditation to add to their resumes.

As seen above, ‘The Ultimate 30’ includes a number of current and former UFC champions, including the eight fighters (Jon Jones, Henry Cejudo, Amanda Nunes, Daniel Cormier, Georges St-Pierre, Conor McGregor, BJ Penn and Randy Couture) who obtained titles in two different divisions.

It should be noted that former middleweight champion Alex Pereira, who will have the chance to become the ninth fighter in UFC history to earn title in two different divisions, did not make the list.

Do you agree with the ‘The Ultimate 30’ list? In your opinion is there anyone missing or anyone on the list who shouldn’t be there?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

