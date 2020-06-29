The Korean Zombie responds to recent accusation from Brian Ortega

“The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung has responded to a recent accusation from his chief rival in the UFC featherweight division, Brian Ortega.

Late on Sunday, Ortega took to Instagram to accuse The Korean Zombie of avoiding a fight with him.

“Someone tell Korean zombie sign the contract,” Ortega wrote. “You been asked multiple times already. Give the fans what they want to see and quit stalling.”

It did not take long for The Korean Zombie to respond from this accusation from Ortega. The fan favorite featherweight contender reminded that international travel is tremendously difficult during the coronavirus pandemic—something he assured that Ortega knows—which is why he’s unable to fly to the United States for a fight. He then invited Ortega to jump on a plan to South Korea if he really wants to fight.

“I am sure you are aware why I can’t go to the states at this time,” The Korean Zombie wrote on Instagram. “If you would come to Korea, I am ready even in July. Otherwise, stay calm waiting for me.’

Ortega and The Korean Zombie were originally scheduled to collide in Busan, South Korea back in December. Regrettably, Ortega was forced out of the matchup with a torn ACL, and replaced by Frankie Edgar, who the Korean stopped in the first round.

Since then, UFC President Dana White has suggested that the matchup will be rebooked, but as the Zombie said, the coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench in that plan.

“Ortega and The Korean Zombie are gonna fight,” White told ESPN back in May. “You know how I just went out and said [about the Tony] Ferguson fight against [Justin] Gaethje, I said, ‘I absolutely, positively guarantee you that this fight will be great.’ That’s the same thing with Brian Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie, there’s no way this fight is boring. And the guy that comes out of that fight would be next in line for a title shot.”