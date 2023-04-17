The Korean Zombie responds to challenge from Max Holloway

The Korean Zombie has responded to the challenge from Max Holloway.

Max Holloway (24-7 MMA) is hot off a unanimous decision win (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) over Arnold Allen (19-2 MMA) in the main event this past Saturday, April 15th at UFC Kansas City.

Following the victory Max Holloway was asked about his next potential fight and when the ‘Korean Zombie’ came up, ‘Blessed’ responded:

“‘The Korean Zombie’ (Chan Sung Jung) – that is the only guy – that is the only guy from my time with the older guys, that I didn’t get to fight. I would love that fight. There’s a fight in my man’s – my agent’s (Tim Simpson) freakin’ country – Australia. When is it? Australia is supposed to be happening – sometime.”

Continuing, speaking with the media, Holloway said:

“If ‘Korean Zombie’ wants it, he can get it. I would love to fight him – that’s one of the guys I’ve been growing up and watching. I’m kinda trippin’ out how we didn’t fight yet. How did we not fight? If that’s one of the guys, then that’s one of the guys. I would love to fight, and share the Octagon with him. He’s one of the O.G.s that I didn’t get to fight yet. We came up in the same era and like, and we didn’t fight each other. So, if that’s it, that’s it.”

Max Holloway, 31, and Chan Sung Jung, 36, both debuted with the UFC around the same time but have never fought each other in the Octagon.

Taking to ‘Instagram’, Chan Sung Jung responded to Holloway, posting a video of himself and the caption:

“Been a long time. Thanks for setting my ‘OG’ mind on fire. Let’s go brother!”

The accompanying video stated:

“Holloway! If you want to fight me, anytime, anywhere! Let’s go brother.”

So there you have it, both featherweight fighters appear game to finally battle it out in the cage.

Chan Sung Jung (17-7 MMA) last fought in April of 2022 at UFC 273 where he was defeated by Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) via TKO.

Would you like to see a Holloway vs Jung match-up? Who do you think would come out the victor?

