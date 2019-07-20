The Korean Zombie demands answers from Brian Ortega

The Korean Zombie is looking to score a fight with Brian Ortega and has even offered ‘T-City’ his choice of event and venue.

‘TKZ’ is coming off a sensational first round finish of Renato Moicano, and believes a fight with the Californian is the next best thing to being offered a title shot.

The former featherweight title challenger, Chan Sung Jung (15-5 MMA), recently took to Instagram where he issued the following challenge to Brian Ortega (14-1 MMA).

“What are you doing? Answer me! #UFC #Mexico or #Korea @briantcity @danawhite @ufc“ – The Korean Zombie captured the photo.

Earlier this week, BJPENN.com’s Chris Taylor reported that a bout between Jung and Ortega was in discussions for the September 21 fight night event in Mexico City.

According to sources, those negotiations are still “ongoing”, but nothing is set in stone as of this time.

Given his most recent social media post, it appears that The Korean Zombie is growing frustrated with Brian Ortega for not acknowledging his callouts.

If ‘T-City’ is not willing to fight him in Mexico this September, Chan Sung Jung will gladly square off with Ortega in front of his home country when the octagon returns to Korea on December 21.

Brian Ortega has not competed inside the cage since suffering a fourth round TKO loss to reigning featherweight kingpin Max Holloway at UFC 231 this past December.

Who do you think will emerge victorious if The Korean Zombie and Brian Ortega finalize a fight for later this year? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 20, 2019