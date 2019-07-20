Max Holloway throws shade at Conor McGregor following Bottle Cap Challenge

The feud between former UFC featherweight title holder Conor McGregor and reigning 145-pound champion Max Holloway continues to build.

Holloway, who will put his featherweight strap on the line against Frankie Edgar in next weekend’s UFC 240 main event, recently tossed some shade towards ‘Mystic Mac’ for his “Bottle Cap Challenge” video.

The Hawaiian had aced the viral video challenge by connecting with a spin kick which caused the cap to spin vigorously without actually ever coming off the bottle.

Conor McGregor would later release his own “Bottle Cap Challenge” video, one that paled in comparison according to Max Holloway.

“McGregor’s? If you talk about it, Conor when he kicked it, his bottle cap when straight off. Mine kept on spinning and spinning and stayed on,” stated Holloway in a recent media scrum. “It is preferences. Some people win championship belts, some people defend them, it is whatever they want.”

Conor McGregor had captured the UFC featherweight title in December of 2015 by scoring a 13-second knockout victory over Jose Aldo. However, as pointed out be Holloway, the Irishman would never go on to defend his 145-pound strap.

Instead, McGregor engaged in a pair of welterweight battles with Nate Diaz before eventually challenging Eddie Alvarez for the promotions lightweight title at UFC 205 in the fall of 2016.

Conor McGregor would make history that November evening in New York, becoming the first fighter in promotional history to hold two belts simultaneously, this after he stopped Alvarez in round two with an emphatic TKO victory.

The Irishman would later be stripped of both his featherweight and lightweight world titles due to inactivity.

‘Notorious‘ would get the opportunity to reclaim his lightweight world title this past October at UFC 229, but ultimately fell short in his attempt to dethrone bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, losing by fourth round submission.

As for Max Holloway, ‘Blessed’ is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 236. The Hawaiian will now return to the featherweight division in hopes of defending his title against former lightweight title holder Frankie Edgar.

What do you think of Max Holloway’s recent comments about Conor McGregor? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!