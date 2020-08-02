Sean O’Malley responds to Cody Garbrandt’s comment about “being carried out of the cage like a b*tch”

UFC bantamweight contenders Sean O’Malley and Cody Garbandt got into it again on Twitter, continuing to trade shots with each other.

O’Malley and Garbrandt traded shots on Friday night, with O’Malley warning Garbrandt he would knock him out if they fight. Garbrandt fired back at O’Malley, joking about his ranking at the bottom of the top-15 and saying he will run both 125lbs and 135lbs by the end of next year. The shots continued into Saturday as both men continued to trade shots with each other on social media.

Check out the back-and-forth between O’Malley and Garbrandt on Twitter below.

I hope you don't get knocked out at strawweight because it won't look as good when I knock you out. Good luck. https://t.co/5qdLq6L0oH — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 1, 2020

I hope you don’t get knocked out at strawweight because it won’t look as good when I knock you out. Good luck.

Lolz my foot snapped champ. https://t.co/oxYBhOrqcl — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 1, 2020

Lolz my foot snapped champ.

O’Malley is next set to take on Marlon Vera in the co-main event of UFC 252 on August 15. It shows how high the UFC is on O’Malley that he is getting the co-main event slot instead of veteran heavyweights Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Clearly O’Malley is someone the UFC views as a future superstar of the sport.

As for Garbrandt, he’s been asking to come down to 125lbs and take on new UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. There have also been rumors he could take on No. 1 bantamweight contender Marlon Moraes later this fall. Regardless of who Garbrandt fights next, expect O’Malley to continue to troll him on social media. With a win over Vera, fans should expect O’Malley to call out Garbrandt once again.

