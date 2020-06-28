Tanner Boser has a message for the UFC after being snubbed of a Performance of the Night bonus

UFC heavyweight Tanner Boser sent a message to the UFC after being snubbed of a Performance of the Night bonus at UFC on ESPN 12.

Boser scored an impressive first-round KO over former PFL heavyweight champion Philipe Lins on the preliminary card at UFC on ESPN 12. It was the first knockout win for the Canadian Boser in the UFC, and the win improved his record inside the Octagon to 2-1 as he looks to continue to move upwards and onwards in the UFC heavyweight division.

After knocking out Lins, Boser used his post-fight interview with UFC commentator Jon Anik to call for a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night.” It seemed like he was on track to win a bonus all night long, but at the end of the night, the UFC chose to reward women’s strawweight Kay Hansen and lightweight Julian Erosa with the bonuses for “Performance of the Night” instead. Headliners Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker, of course, won “Fight of the Night,” meaning Boser went home empty-handed despite the sunning KO win over Lins.

Following the event, Boser took to social media, where he expressed how surprised he was in not receiving a bonus award for his impressive performance. Check out Boser’s Twitter.

No performance of the night bonus for me huh? No problem. I anxiously await my tip 🙏. Thank you in advance. @UFC_CA @ufc . #YoureWelcome #CompanyMan #SavedYouSoMuchMoney — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) June 28, 2020

Boser made the joke that because he knocked out Lins, who is on a bigger contract than him, that he deserves a tip for the UFC not having to pay out Lins his win bonus. Nevertheless, the UFC decided to go a different route for the bonus awards, leaving Boser without a well-deserved bonus. It was just one of those nights where there were so many standout performances that someone was bound to go home disappointed.

As for what’s next for Boser, the Canuck said that he is interested in a matchup against Maurice Greene, who tapped out Gian Villante with an arm-triangle choke on the main card. Boser and Greene allegedly had a run-in at the fighter hotel during fight week so there is clearly some bad blood here between the two heavyweight sluggers. Based on where both men stand in the division, a fight between Boser and Greene would certainly make a lot of sense for the UFC to book next.

