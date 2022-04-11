T.J. Dillashaw reflects upon flyweight move and drug-test failure: “I f*cked up man”

UFC bantamweight T.J. Dillashaw has reflected upon his failed move to flyweight.

‘Killashaw’ is now seemingly set to face Aljamian Sterling later this year for the UFC’s 135-pound crown. However, it’s been a rough three years for the former UFC bantamweight champion. The rough patch began when he attempted a move down to flyweight in 2019.

In an attempt to gain champ-champ status, Dillashaw challenged then-champion Henry Cejudo in January 2019. In order to get down in weight, the 36-year-old admitted that he used EPO to make 125-pounds. He lost the bout via knockout, and then tested positive for the banned substance.

As a result, Dillashaw was suspended for two years. With his suspension up, he moved back up to bantamweight in 2021. He then promptly defeated Cory Sandhagen via unanimous decision last July to earn the opportunity to fight for UFC gold. Now once again back at his winning ways at bantamweight, he’s reflected upon the move down.

T.J. Dillashaw discussed the failed flyweight move in a press conference last weekend at UFC 273. The former champion opined that he looked like he was on drugs when fighting down at 125-pounds. He also discussed how he regrets the whole situation because of how it affected his career.

“I f*cked up man, I mean there’s no way. My body was dying and telling me I couldn’t do it. I got below 4 percent body fat. I thought I looked good at the time, but I look at pictures now, and I looked like a crackhead. It was disgusting. I do and I don’t [regret going down to flyweight]. It was a lot of work, but I definitely regret it because I wouldn’t have been sitting out for two years.”

