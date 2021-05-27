Stipe Miocic responds after Derrick Lewis suggests he is punch drunk: “His balls were probably too hot, that’s probably why he said that”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has responded after top contender Derrick Lewis suggested that he has gone punch drunk.

Miocic lost the UFC heavyweight title back in March when he was knocked out by Francis Ngannou (11-3 MMA) in their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 260.

Despite being the greatest heavyweight champion in UFC history, Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) was not granted an immediate rematch with ‘The Predator’. Instead, Dana White and company decided to book Ngannou in a rematch with Derrick Lewis (25-7 MMA).

‘The Black Beast’, who is currently riding a four-fight win streak, is the last man to defeat Ngannou. Derrick defeated Francis back at UFC 226 by way of unanimous decision.

During a recent interview with ‘The Schmo‘, Derrick Lewis suggested that Stipe Miocic was passed up for a chance to reclaim his title because he has gone “punch drunk”.

While three of Miocic’s four career setbacks have come by way of knockout, Stipe says he hasn’t the slightest clue what Lewis is talking about.

“I’m punch drunk? I have no idea what he’s talking about,” Miocic said to Submission Radio. “But okay. His balls were probably too hot, that’s probably why he said that.”

UFC President Dana White recently suggested that the promotion is working on Ngannou vs. Lewis 2 to take place in Houston this coming August.

If that fight does come to fruition, Stipe Miocic would prefer Francis Ngannou to win, but he really doesn’t care either way.

“Honestly, I don’t care who it is. I really would love to fight Francis again for the rematch and get that ‘W’ back over him in the rubber match,” Miocic continued (h/t Jesse Holland of MMAMania.com). “But yeah, I don’t care who it is. I’m not preferring anyone, but if I had a choice, I would want to fight Ngannou again. Just because he beat me last time and took the belt. We’ll see when I get a rematch. Maybe early next year.”

Dana White has hinted that Stipe Miocic will fight the winner of Ngannou vs. Lewis 2 next, but things could potentially change if the UFC were to strike a deal with Jon Jones.