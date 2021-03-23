Stipe Miocic on Francis Ngannou rematch: “The style I have is not good for him”

Stipe Miocic expects to defeat Francis Ngannou again.

In the main event of UFC 260, Miocic and Ngannou are having their rematch three years in the making. The two first met at UFC 220 where Miocic used his wrestling to control the fight and win a clear-cut decision.

Since they first met, Miocic went on to lose his belt to Daniel Cormier but beat Cormier in back-to-back fights to reclaim and defend his belt. Ngannou, meanwhile, lost to Derrick Lewis and then rallied off four straight first-round knockouts. Despite the fact Ngannou has proven himself to be an elite KO artist, Miocic believes his wrestling will be a difference-maker again.

“Francis has gotten a lot better since the first fight with me, but styles make matchup, and unfortunately, the style I have is not good for him,” Miocic said on UFC Countdown. “I’m walking out And Still.”

It will be interesting to see how much better Ngannou has gotten. Miocic has proven himself as arguably the greatest heavyweight of all-time. However, some believe he is slowing down, and given he got KO’d by Cormier, perhaps Ngannou will be able to knock him out this time around. But, we also haven’t see Ngannou’s wrestling be tested since his loss which makes this fight that much more interesting.

If Stipe Miocic defends his belt at UFC 260, he will no doubt have to use his wrestling. Although he did strike with Ngannou in the first fight, that was when Ngannou started to gas out as his cardio was also a major concern.

Stipe Miocic enters the rematch coming off his trilogy fights with Daniel Cormier, where he won the final two fights to reclaim and defend his belt. The Cleveland native also holds notable wins over Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos, and Fabricio Werdum.

Do you think Stipe Miocic will beat Francis Ngannou again?