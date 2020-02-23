Stipe Miocic is the baddest man on the planet, not Tyson Fury, says Max Kellerman

Boxing analyst Max Kellerman says he considers UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic to be the baddest man on the planet, not boxing star Tyson Fury.

Following Fury’s seventh-round TKO win over rival Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas, many on the internet now consider Fury to be the baddest man on the planet. Kellerman, though, disagrees.

Speaking on the Wilder vs. Fury 2 broadcast, Kellerman said he considers whoever the UFC heavyweight champion is to be the baddest man on the planet. Since that title is currently held by Miocic, therefore he’s the baddest man on the planet right now in Kellerman’s eyes (via Luke Thomas).

Max Kellerman said on the #WilderFury2 broadcast no matter who wins here, the baddest man on the planet is whoever the UFC champion is because that's a closer approximation of a real fight. But by all means, let's keep serving up Stephen A. Smith's vapid takes on UFC shows. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) February 23, 2020

“Max Kellerman said on the #WilderFury2 broadcast no matter who wins here, the baddest man on the planet is whoever the UFC champion is because that’s a closer approximation of a real fight. But by all means, let’s keep serving up Stephen A. Smith’s vapid takes on UFC shows.”

It was surprising to hear Kellerman say that considering he is a boxing analyst first and foremost, but he makes a good point. As dangerous as Fury is with his punching ability, Miocic is a well-rounded fighter with incredible wrestling to go along with excellent boxing of his own. Like Kellerman says, an MMA match is closer to a ‘real fight’ than a boxing match because of the grappling element involved.

Having said that, Kellerman’s comments are still controversial because there are so many people out there who would take Fury over Miocic in a fight, especially if it’s a boxing match. If it’s an MMA fight then it would be hard to pick Fury to beat Miocic because of the grappling component, but as far as pure boxing goes, Fury is obviously superior.

What do you think about Max Kellerman saying Stipe Miocic and not Tyson Fury is the baddest man on the planet right now?