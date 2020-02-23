Tyson Fury called out by multiple UFC heavyweights following win over Deontay Wilder

Multiple UFC heavyweights including champion Stipe Miocic and top contender Francis Ngannou called out Tyson Fury after his win over Deontay Wilder.

Fury finished Wilder in the seventh round via TKO on Saturday night in Las Vegas after outclassing him the entire fight in the pair’s rematch after they fought to a draw in December 2018. It’s by far the biggest win of Fury’s career and puts him in a position for another massive fight his next time out.

Fury’s next matchup is likely going to take place in the boxing ring and fellow heavyweight superstar Anthony Joshua seems likely to be his target. But if Fury is interested in fighting a UFC superstar, then Miocic and Ngannou are game.

Following Fury’s win over Wilder, both Miocic and Ngannou took to social media to call Fury out. Check out what both men wrote on Twitter.

“Let’s make it happen #NgannouFury. #WilderFury2”

Congrats @Tyson_Fury I’d love to sing Sweet Caroline in the ring. Let’s do this. — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) February 23, 2020

Miocic and Ngannou have previously shown interest in fighting Fury, so this is not particularly surprising to see, especially since both would want to capitalize after Fury’s big win over Wilder shoots him into sports superstardom.

It’s not clear if Miocic or Ngannou would rather fight Fury in the boxing ring or inside the UFC Octagon. We know that the UFC rarely lets its fighters cross-promote, so it would be hard to see UFC president Dana White allowing either of his heavyweight stars to fight Fury in the boxing ring, though Conor McGregor was allowed to. White has expressed interest in the past of seeing Fury fight in the UFC, so perhaps if Fury was able to cross-promote and fight in the Octagon we could one day see one of these fights in MMA.

Are you interested in seeing Tyson Fury fight either Stipe Miocic or Francis Ngannou?