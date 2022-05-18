Song Yadong calls for rematch with Marlon Vera, ‘Chito’ responds saying he’s fighting Petr Yan next

Song Yadong is calling for a rematch with Marlon Vera and ‘Chito’ has responded.

It was two years ago that Song Yadong (19-6 MMA) got in the Octagon with Marlon Vera (19-7 MMA) in a featherweight bout. The outcome was to be in favor of Song, with fans and media alike believing that ‘Chito’ got robbed.

At the post fight press conference, Song was quoted as saying:

“I was thinking it was maybe a split decision but when I heard it was a unanimous decision I felt good but I didn’t do well in this fight. I feel like I learned a lot from this fight when I have the chance I will review this fight and get more experience for when I come back.”

It appears that the Chinese fighter, Song Yadong, is ready to have a rematch with Marlon Vera posting a picture to ‘Twitter’ with the caption:

“Two years ago today, I won the fight against Chito. I know he’s not happy with the decision, but remember I wasn’t at my best anyway. I’m interested in doing a rematch, it would be a lot of fun. @chitoveraUFC”

Taking to ‘Twitter‘ Marlon Vera has responded to Song Yadong saying:

Took ya 2 years to grow some balls, been mentor by a bitch will make u one. I got yan ass next but eventually I will kick your ass again. https://t.co/arNG6VF3X1 — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) May 18, 2022

So obviously the interest is there by both fighters to have a ‘Chito’ vs Song Yadong II. However, that will have to wait for now as Vera claims he’s fighting Petr Yan his next time out.

Marlon Vera can boast a record of 3 wins in a row, the latest coming against Rob Font (19-6 MMA) in April of this year.

Song Yadong, ‘Kung Fu Monkey’, is also coming off 3 wins in a row, his latest being against Marlon Moraes (23-10 MMA) in March of this year.

Would you like to see the two bantamweights battle it out in the Octagon a second time? Who do you predict would be the victor?