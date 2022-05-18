Chael Sonnen shares the perfect welterweight fight for Tony Ferguson: “That would serve all the boxes for what we wanted to see as fans”

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on Tony Ferguson’s potential return to the welterweight division.

Despite being knocked out by Michael Chandler at UFC 274, Tony Ferguson appears to be in good spirits. He’s ready to reassess his career and find a new path forward, even if that means switching it up from lightweight to welterweight.

It’s a move he’s teased in the past and he recently suggested that he’s open to it, even if UFC president Dana White hasn’t been such a big fan of the idea.

Chael Sonnen, who knows a thing or two about going up in weight, has offered up an intriguing opponent for ‘El Cucuy’ to collide with.

“If Tony was to go to 170 pounds and I have a magic wand, what would I do with him – boom, Nate Diaz. It solves the problem right away. That would be a very big fight, that would be an interesting fight, that would be a nostalgic fight, that would serve all of the boxes for what we want to see as fans. We don’t get those very often, we don’t have fun within the sport very often.”

The potential for a cracker of a fight is there for all to see, and we think both men would be open to it.

Do you agree with Sonnen’s idea? Who would you favour in a fight between Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz?

