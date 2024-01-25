Six new fights added to UFC Vegas 88 in March

Six new fights have been added to UFC Vegas 88 on March 16 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The UFC sent out a press release announcing the new fights, with the card being headlined by a heavyweight bout between Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura.

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bryan Barberena – Middleweight

The first fight is a middleweight bout between Gerald Meerschaert and Bryan Barberena.

Meerschaert (35-17) is on a two-fight losing skid and coming off a decision loss to Andre Petroski at UFC 292 in August. Barberena (18-11) is on a three-fight losing skid and coming off a decision loss to Makhmud Muradov in July.

Mike Davis vs. Natan Levy – Lightweight

Mike Davis (10-2) is set for his first fight since October of 2022 when he beat Viacheslav Borschev by decision. Davis is 3-1 in the UFC with his lone loss coming on short notice to Gilbert Burns. Natan Levy (8-1) is on a two-fight win streak and coming off a decision win over Genaro Valdez in December of 2022.

Macy Chiasson vs. Pannie Kianzad – Women’s bantamweight

Macy Chiasson and Pannie Kianzad are set to rematch at UFC Vegas 88 after the two fought in the TUF 28 Finale at featherweight, which Chiasson won by submission.

Chiasson (8-3) is coming off a KO loss to Irene Aldana back in September of 2022 at UFC 279. Kianzad (16-7) is coming off a decision loss to Ketlen Vieira back in July.

Josh Culibao vs. Danny Silva – Featherweight

Josh Culibao is set to take on UFC newcomer Danny Silva at UFC Vegas 88.

Culibao (11-2-1) is coming off a decision loss to Lerone Murphy in July to snap his four-fight unbeaten streak. Silva (8-1) is coming off a decision win over Angel Pacheco on the Contender Series.

Chelsea Chandler vs. Josiane Nunes – Women’s bantamweight

Chelsea Chandler (5-2) is returning to bantamweight after dropping a decision to Norma Dumont at featherweight back in July. Josiane Nunes (10-1) is also dropping back down to bantamweight after defeating Zarah Fairn by decision last January.

Chad Anheliger vs. Charalampos Grigoriou – Bantamweight

The final fight announced for UFC Vegas 88 is a bantamweight scrap between Chad Anheliger (12-7) vs. Charalampos Grigoriou (8-3). Anheliger is coming off a submission loss to Jose Johnson in November while Grigoriou will make his UFC debut after scoring a first-round KO on the Contender Series last August.