Shavkat Rakhmonov plans to make a statement against Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 57: “I’m ready to show that I’m better than anyone in the division”

Shavkat Rakhmonov plans to make a statement against Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 57.

It will be Rakhmonov (15-0 MMA) vs Magny (26-9 MMA) in the co-main welterweight bout this weekend, Saturday, June 25th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Kazakhstan born undefeated fighter is looking to continue his winning streak with a goal to claim UFC champion status in the near future.

Neil Magny, ‘The Haitian Sensation‘, is entering the Octagon with 2 wins in his last 2 fights against Max Griffin (18-9 MMA) and Geoff Neal (14-4 MMA) respectively.

In speaking at UFC on ESPN 38 media day, Shavkat Rakhmonov has this to say about his upcoming bout with Magny (through an interpreter):

“He’s a good opponent, a good test for me. I’m ready to show I’m better than him and I’m ready to show that I’m better than anyone in the division. … I believe I deserve more attention. God willing, I’m the future UFC champion. Time will show it.”

Rakhmonov has made the prediction that he will hold gold within the next 18 to 24 months. He’s also well aware that the 170-pound weight class, currently ruled by Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA), consists of some of the best fighters in the sport.

Concluding Shavkat Rakhmonov said:

“My goal is always to get the win. It doesn’t matter how. Just for the judges or referee to raise my hand. Whatever it takes. … I think full distance is not a problem for me. Most important is to get the win. It doesn’t matter how.”

Will you be watching this Saturday? Do you predict ‘Nomad’ will be able to extend his unbeaten streak?

