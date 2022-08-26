Sean Strickland shares some harsh parting words for recently retired former UFC champion Luke Rockhold

Sean Strickland has shared some harsh parting words for the recently retired former UFC champion Luke Rockhold.

It was Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA) vs Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) at UFC 278 this past weekend, Saturday, August 20th. In the co-main event, the former middleweight champion Rockhold, went down to defeat by unanimous decision.

Rockhold, 37, had not won a fight since way back in 2017 when he defeated David Branch (22-7 MMA) by knockout. Prior to UFC 278 Rockhold had not stepped foot in the Octagon in three years.

Following the loss, Luke Rockhold made the decision to retire.

In speaking with ‘The Schmo’, Strickland had this to say about Rockhold’s retirement (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I’m actually glad that he retired, man. You will not meet a human being that meets Luke Rockhold and says, ‘Man, this is a solid guy. I want to go hang out with him.’ Luke Rockhold is the definition of what an uptight c*nt is, and I’m glad that I do not have to hear his name or see him in the MMA community.”

Continuing to speak about Rockhold, Strickland said:

“No one thought Luke was gonna win. We all knew that. You guys f*cking knew that. I knew that. F*cking guy is a champion. He does train. He wasn’t going to win, but like, he’s not a f*cking can. You don’t win a belt, even if he did win at a very easy time. You don’t win a belt and then f*cking suck.”

Once again, Strickland is not mincing words.

Apparently Strickland didn’t even bother to watch the battle between Rockhold and Costa, but that didn’t stop him from commenting on it.

As far as what’s next for ‘Tarzan’, he’s set to meet up with Jared Cannonier (15-6 MMA) on Saturday, October 15th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After sporting 6 wins in a row, Strickland (25-4 MMA) lost to Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA) this past July at UFC 276. The middleweight fighter will be looking to get back in the win column when he meets ‘The Killa Gorilla’ this October.

